Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested for raping cows at Vizianagaram farm

A farm labourer and his brother were arrested on charges of bestiality (sex with an animal) on January 1 night at Puligummi village of Mentada mandal under Andra police station limits.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A farm labourer and his brother were arrested on charges of bestiality (sex with an animal) on January 1 night at Puligummi village of Mentada mandal under Andra police station limits.
The incident came to light the next day when owner of the diary farm M Ganga Raju observed the condition of the four cows. He suspected something amiss when he saw the four cows not in a position to stand. He also found human footprints on the spot. He found the sexual organs of the cows were swollen and that the cattle were unable to walk. Suspecting something amiss, Ganga Raju went to the Andra police station and filed a case of bestiality against unknown persons.

Andra Sub-Inspector SK Sankar said the accused identified as Mugada Ramanna Dora, a labourer on Ganga Raju’s farm, and his brother Pydiraju came to the dairy farm on January 1 night to consume liquor. Under the influence of liquor, they brutally attacked a cow. Soon enough, they tied the legs of three more cows with ropes and engaged in the bestial act. After investigation, the police identified the accused and arrested them. The accused were produced before the local court on January 5, which sent them to remand.
Shook up by the case, locals demanded punitive action against the accused for the barbaric crime.

Accused arrested
 After investigation, the police identified the accused and arrested them. The accused were produced before the local court on January 5, which sent them to remand

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp