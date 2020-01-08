Two arrested for raping cows at Vizianagaram farm

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A farm labourer and his brother were arrested on charges of bestiality (sex with an animal) on January 1 night at Puligummi village of Mentada mandal under Andra police station limits.

The incident came to light the next day when owner of the diary farm M Ganga Raju observed the condition of the four cows. He suspected something amiss when he saw the four cows not in a position to stand. He also found human footprints on the spot. He found the sexual organs of the cows were swollen and that the cattle were unable to walk. Suspecting something amiss, Ganga Raju went to the Andra police station and filed a case of bestiality against unknown persons.

Andra Sub-Inspector SK Sankar said the accused identified as Mugada Ramanna Dora, a labourer on Ganga Raju’s farm, and his brother Pydiraju came to the dairy farm on January 1 night to consume liquor. Under the influence of liquor, they brutally attacked a cow. Soon enough, they tied the legs of three more cows with ropes and engaged in the bestial act. After investigation, the police identified the accused and arrested them. The accused were produced before the local court on January 5, which sent them to remand.

Shook up by the case, locals demanded punitive action against the accused for the barbaric crime.

