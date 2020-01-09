Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh governor against ‘red carpet’ welcome in districts

The arrangement has been made for the Governor as a mark of respect for the highest dignitary and Head of State.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitating chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitating chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has directed officials not to accord red carpet welcome to him during his district visits henceforth. 

The Governor, who in December last visited an Adivasi area to interact with the Tribals in their congregation regarding their problems at Srisailam, had expressed his strong displeasure to the red carpet arrangement made for him. 

The arrangement has been made for the Governor as a mark of respect for the highest dignitary and Head of State.

Harichandan instructed Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, to issue necessary guidelines to do away with the practice of laying red carpet for the Governor during his visits to the districts, an official release said. 

He desired that the practice, which was a tradition of the erstwhile British rule, should be done away with.  

It may be recalled that on the first day itself, he asked officials to not to use the customary title of ‘His Excellency’ and appealed to the people not to address him as “His Excellency” through the media. 

As Administrator of Scheduled Tribal Areas, he lays special focus on what best can be done for the welfare of tribal population, by utilising the special discretionary powers available to him. 

The decision to do away with red carpet arrangement during district visit was taken after his visit to Palasa Agency area and Srisailam tribal area and interaction with Tribals.

The Governor had also instructed that no flower bouquets or other gifts be brought while meeting him and instead plants be given, so that they can be planted within Raj Bhavan premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp