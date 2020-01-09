Andhra Pradesh governor against ‘red carpet’ welcome in districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has directed officials not to accord red carpet welcome to him during his district visits henceforth.

The Governor, who in December last visited an Adivasi area to interact with the Tribals in their congregation regarding their problems at Srisailam, had expressed his strong displeasure to the red carpet arrangement made for him.

The arrangement has been made for the Governor as a mark of respect for the highest dignitary and Head of State.

Harichandan instructed Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, to issue necessary guidelines to do away with the practice of laying red carpet for the Governor during his visits to the districts, an official release said.

He desired that the practice, which was a tradition of the erstwhile British rule, should be done away with.

It may be recalled that on the first day itself, he asked officials to not to use the customary title of ‘His Excellency’ and appealed to the people not to address him as “His Excellency” through the media.

As Administrator of Scheduled Tribal Areas, he lays special focus on what best can be done for the welfare of tribal population, by utilising the special discretionary powers available to him.

The decision to do away with red carpet arrangement during district visit was taken after his visit to Palasa Agency area and Srisailam tribal area and interaction with Tribals.

The Governor had also instructed that no flower bouquets or other gifts be brought while meeting him and instead plants be given, so that they can be planted within Raj Bhavan premises.