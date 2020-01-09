Central government requested to withdraw electricity amendment bill

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees’ Union (APEEU) organised a hunger strike demanding withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill - 2018 in coordination with National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCEEE) at Vidyut Bhavan in Guntur on Wednesday.

Hundreds of employees participated in the hunger strike and created a human chain in front of the Vidyut Bhavan.

The ‘1104’ union State vice-president M Veeranjaneyulu demanded that the bill be withdrawn without any delay.