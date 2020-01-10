Chandrababu Naidu didn’t learn lesson from electoral debacle: YSRC MLA Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress legislator Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu did not learn any lessons from electoral debacle.

Addressing mediapersons, he said at a time Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented every promise he made in manifesto in seven months, the former chief minister was trying to stall development projects.

He said that Visakhapatnam has several advantages for locating executive capital of the State in the city. Even intellectuals, academicians and the social organisations welcomed the unique programme of Jagananna Amma Vodi launched by the Chief Minister to deposit Rs 15,000 into the bank accounts of mothers for the education of their wards, he said.

He said the programme was launched coinciding with the completion of one year of his padayatra of the State. He said the drama enacted by Naidu in Vijayawada on Wednesday along with other parties turned out to be a ‘joint action company’. While Naidu had not uttered a word about Amaravati for the past six months, he is now bluffing and posing as a saviour of the farmers of the region.

He said Narayana Committee report should be made public to know the facts behind declaring Amaravati as the capital and Naidu should be banished from the State for betraying the people.