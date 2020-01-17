Miraculous escape for 61 as bird-hit Vijayawada-bound flight lands safely

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Vijayawada-bound TruJet flight, with 61 passengers on board, was hit by a bird within 15 minutes of take-off and landed safely at Kadapa airport on Thursday.

According to airport director P Shiva Prasad, the flight took off at 2:30 pm from the airport for Vijayawada. Within 15 minutes of take-off, a bird hit one of the flight engines. The pilot informed the matter to the Air Traffic Controller in the airport and took permission to return to the airport. Later, the flight landed in the airport safely.

The passengers in the flight and airport officials heaved a sigh of relief with the safe landing of the bird-hit flight. However, the Kadapa-Vijayawada service of the TruJet was cancelled.

The passengers left for Vijayawada by buses. YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who was also in the flight, left for Hyderabad in another flight.