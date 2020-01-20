Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission takes steps to improve accountability 

Speaking to officials, APERC chairperson Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy said that he was happy over the positive response of consumers during the public hearing on tariff issues.

VIJAYAWADA: After the public hearings on Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Filings for Proposed Tariff (FPT) of Discoms, the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has initiated effective measures to improve accountability and transparency at all levels and  safeguard the interest of consumers, particularly farmers.

Speaking to officials, APERC chairperson Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said that he was happy over the positive response of consumers during the public hearing on tariff issues. All suggestions received from various stakeholders would be considered appropriately while finalising ARR and Tariff for the financial year 2020-21.

On the occasion, Discoms were directed to focus on strengthening grievance mechanisms and arrange complaint boxes right from assistant engineer office at mandal level to CMD of Discoms in addition to the existing web-based and other complaint receiving mechanisms.  This would enhance accountability among officials and ensure transparency in the system. Every complaint of consumers should be addressed quickly and to the reasonable satisfaction of consumers. 

“We should build a better emotional connection with consumers and make them feel that they are also a part of an organisation. This will be possible only when the power utilities are quick in addressing the issues of consumers,” he said.

APERC has categorically stated that any agricultural land should not be taken without the consent of farmers to set up transmission towers and install high tension power lines. 

The chairperson further said that he has great concern over the plight of farmers who gave their agriculture lands to lay power lines. The power utilities of State or Central should not bypass the procedure or rules of giving notice and getting consent from landowners. 

“Acquiring land without consent to benefit society is the right of government. At the same time, losing right on land is painful to the farmer. Farmers mostly depend on land for augmenting income, providing education to children, taking care of health issues, the marriage of children and old age security. We cannot allow deprivation the farmers to be deprived of their livelihood,”Nagarjuna Reddy said.

