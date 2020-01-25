Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Amzath Basha slams Chandrababu Naidu for ‘orchestrating’ Council drama

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari has found fault with the Chandrababu Naidu for orchestrating drama in the Legislative Council to obstruct decentralisation and APCRDA repeal Bills.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, the minister said after 175 MLAs elected by the people discussed those two Bills in the Assembly and 151 has approved them. The bills were later sent to the Council, which is treated as Elders’ House. “Discussions should reflect people’s aspirations and necessary suggestions should be made by the Council, which unfortunately did not happen,” he said.

Amjad Basha said people have witnessed the manner in which the Chairman of the Council conducted himself. He maintained that TDP MLCs had brought Rule 71 into the picture with the sole intention of stopping the Bills.

“We demanded discussion on the bills first as it is government business, but TDP was adamant. What was most unfortunate that the Chairman, who was supposed to be neutral, went against rules to support his own party, though PDF, BJP and Ministers urged him to reconsider,” the minister said.

Lambasting TDP leadership for violating rules to prove a point that they can do anything as they have a majority in the Council, the minister said Nara Lokesh seems to be ignorant of the laws and rules. “Later, Naidu commending his party members for ‘job well done’ exposed the conspiracy and their negligence of the people’s needs and aspirations,” he said.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan said the decentralisation Bill envisages the development of every district and region of the State. “The entire State has witnessed how such an important bill was obstructed by the TDP. As a native of Kurnool, I ask Naidu what happened to the promise of the industrial hub and seed hub? Was it not true Amaravati was made capital sans public opinion?” he questioned.

Citing Sribagh Pact, Hafeez Khan demanded justice to Rayalaseema region and at the same time demanded the TDP chief, who is also a native of Rayalaseema, to make his stance clear. Both the leaders maintained that the Chairman was not insulted as being claimed by TDP leaders. “The TDP chief does not have a right to speak about Muslims as he failed to do any good to them when he was chief minister,” they said.