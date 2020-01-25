Former Andhra Pradesh DIG Chandragiri Yesuratnam appointed as new Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Special Secretary for Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation Department Y Madhusudana Reddy on Friday issued orders constituting the Guntur Mirchi Yard committee.

Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar who faced the wrath of TDP leadership after he met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was made honorary chairman of the Guntur Mirchi Yard. Former DIG Chandragiri Yesuratnam who contested on YSRC ticket and lost against Giridhar in the Assembly election, was appointed Chairman of the Guntur Mirchi Yard.

Further, the State government appointed S Srinivasa Rao as vice-chairman, M Rani Swarnalata and 15 others as members of the Mirchi Yard committee. The tenure of the committee is one year.