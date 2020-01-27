VIT-Andhra Pradesh honours policemen, fishermen for selfless service

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day celebrations, VIT-AP University posthumously honoured APSRTC driver Y Guravaiah, who suffered a heart attack while driving, but managed to safely bring the vehicle with 76 passengers on board to a halt.

Six fire service personnel, three constables and 20 fishermen, who saved the lives of many in the Godavari boat tragedy, were also honoured. Justice Siva Sankara Rao, chairman of the Judicial Preview Committee, unfurled the national tricolour and presented awards winners of various competitions organised for the purpose.

During his address, he lauded the university authorities for choosing Republic Day and Independence Day to felicitate unsung heroes in remembrance of the selfless service to humanity. All the 30 unsung heroes received these awards and a cash reward of Rs 25,000.