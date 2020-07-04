Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu decries former minister Kollu Ravindra's arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the arrest of former minister Kollu Ravindra, TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has described it as an act of "vendetta politics" by the YSRC government.

In a statement issued on Friday night, he alleged that the government had deliberately implicated Ravindra in the murder case of YSRC leader Moka Bhaskar Rao. The State did not see such atrocities even during the Emergency, Naidu said.

"Never before were leaders booked in so many false cases or the Opposition was targeted to this extent. It is unprecedented that so many leaders are being put in jail. The YSRC has adopted a vindictive attitude towards the BCs with false cases being filed against Atchannaidu, Ayyanna Patrudu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Kollu Ravindra. Everyone must condemn these arrests, which are being made only to take revenge," Naidu said.

The TDP chief also said BC leaders of the party were being ruthlessly suppressed and oppressed by the government. Naidu had a telephonic conversation with Kollu Ravindra's wife and his father-in-law Narsimha Rao, and assured them of his moral support. Ravindra’s family lamented he was being harassed and victimised intentionally. Ravindra’s father-in-law said he was never involved in any controversies.

Earlier in the day, the TDP supremo called upon people to extend solidarity to the protesting farmers, women and farm labourers of Amaravati capital region area. The agitation will complete 200 days on Saturday.

Conducting a teleconference with party leaders, Naidu felt that people of all the districts should support the farmers of Amaravati, who have given their lands for the development of the State. No country or state has ever prospered by dividing regions or people, he pointed out.