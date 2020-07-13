APTRANSCO records lowest transmission loss of 2.8% in May

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) has recorded one of the lowest monthly transmission loss percentages of 2.81 per cent in May, thanks to the strategic planning and efforts to strengthen the infrastructure. The officials are expecting to bring it down further with an objective to make power transmission more reliable, efficient and cost effective.

According to the transmission losses statements, out of the 5,440.07 million units (MU) of net input energy from various sources, the power utilities managed to restrict losses to 153.09 MU. “It is another milestone as this is one of the lowest monthly loss percentages recorded,” Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu observed. May’s 2.81 per cent losses were lower than the 3.27 per cent recorded in the corresponding period last month, and marginally lower than 2.83 per cent in April, 2020. The recorded losses are considerably less than the losses approved by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC).

While 2019-20’s yearly average of the losses was 2.91 per cent, which is the lowest yearly cumulative since 2015, the officials are working to bring it down further this year. A multi- pronged strategy is being implemented to achieve the objective. The strategy includes reorientation of transmission lines by reconfiguring networks, installation of smart meters, increasing the number of substations, improving the length of the circuit lines, installation of reactive transformers wherever the length/load is more, replacing old lines with efficient conductors and others. The APTRANSCO handles the transmission of an average of 5,000 to 6,000 MU of energy per month, which translates to 60,000 MU annually.