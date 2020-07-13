Resolve farmers’ issues on priority basis, APERC tells power utilities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NOTING that farmers’ welfare is its top priority, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has asked the State power utilities to strengthen the existing mechanism for resolving grievances such as compensation payment to farmers in a timebound manner. The APERC stated that neither the State nor the Central power utilities could bypass the procedure or rules of issuing notice and getting consent from the owners of land as per the law for its use.

APERC Chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy, along with members P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh, reviewed various aspects of the power utilities. Categorically stating that no agriculture land could be taken forcibly without the consent of farmers to set up power infrastructure, the APERC said that the Electricity Act, 2003 should be implemented in true spirit.

“Though the power utilities have been making good efforts in addressing farmers’ issues, they have to be done more effectively to help enhance the image of the power sector, which is according highest priority to farmers. The commission cannot allow deprivation of livelihood of farmers,” the APERC remarked, in a statement here on Sunday. As per the APERC directions, the District Collector of Prakasam conducted an inquiry into an appeal of a farmer and recommended a compensation of `48,000 for his subabul crop, which was damaged while power lines were being l a i d through his field. APTransco had paid the compensation to the farmer within 24 hours.

It also submitted the details of payment to the APERC, which appreciated the Collector of Prakasam and the power utility for their proactive initiative in addressing the farmer’s issue. The APERC suggested that a meeting/video conference with the district collectors be held by Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli to see that fair compensation to farmers is paid on time.