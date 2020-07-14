STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam records over 1,000 Covid cases in 10 days

1,009 active Covid cases, 1,158 people discharged; toll mounts to 29 with four more deaths 

Published: 14th July 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment takes a swab of a woman to test for the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district since July 2. The spike in corona cases is more in Jodugullapalem, Fishermen’s Colony, MVP Colony, Arilova, Anakapalle, Madhurawada, Seethammadhara, Maharanipeta and Kobbarithota, which emerged as hotspots for the virus. The health teams of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are working overtime to shift positive cases to Covid-19 hospitals. The primary and secondary contacts of corona positive cases, particulary people from slum areas, are showing reluctance to go to quarantine centres. The GVMC teams are finding it difficult to convince them to move to quarantine centres.

The first Covid-19 case was reported at Allipuram in the district on March 19, when a returnee from Saudi Arabia tested positive. The corona count was a mere 113 till May 31 (74 days after the first case was reported). In June, as many as 787 corona cases were reported.  The spike in corona cases was largely attributed to easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 1.0. The district crossed 1,000-mark in corona cases on July 2 and in another 10 days, it surged past 2,000.

As a measure to ramp up testing, the government has decided to allow some private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests. According to Andhra Medical College principal and Covid-19 Special Officer for North Andhra PV Sudhakar, two or three private labs may be permitted to conduct corona tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Covid
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp