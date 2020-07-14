Visakhapatnam records over 1,000 Covid cases in 10 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district since July 2. The spike in corona cases is more in Jodugullapalem, Fishermen’s Colony, MVP Colony, Arilova, Anakapalle, Madhurawada, Seethammadhara, Maharanipeta and Kobbarithota, which emerged as hotspots for the virus. The health teams of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are working overtime to shift positive cases to Covid-19 hospitals. The primary and secondary contacts of corona positive cases, particulary people from slum areas, are showing reluctance to go to quarantine centres. The GVMC teams are finding it difficult to convince them to move to quarantine centres.

The first Covid-19 case was reported at Allipuram in the district on March 19, when a returnee from Saudi Arabia tested positive. The corona count was a mere 113 till May 31 (74 days after the first case was reported). In June, as many as 787 corona cases were reported. The spike in corona cases was largely attributed to easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 1.0. The district crossed 1,000-mark in corona cases on July 2 and in another 10 days, it surged past 2,000.

As a measure to ramp up testing, the government has decided to allow some private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests. According to Andhra Medical College principal and Covid-19 Special Officer for North Andhra PV Sudhakar, two or three private labs may be permitted to conduct corona tests.