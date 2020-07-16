STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Pension Kanuka beneficiaries too get YSR Cheyutha aid

With this, 8.21 lakh more women from SC, ST, BC and minority communities will get Rs 18,750 per year for four years, in addition to 17 lakh applied for the scheme.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Benefitting 8.21 lakh more women from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities, the State government has decided to extend financial assistance under the YSR Cheyutha to those who are already availing social security pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka. The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday decided to add more beneficiaries under the YSR Cheyutha, which is aimed at empowering women between 45 and 60 year age group by extending a financial assistance of Rs  75,000 to each in the next four years.

Earlier, women, who are getting pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka, were not included in the scheme. “As many 8.21 lakh women, including widows, single women, physically challenged and others, are getting pensions. Now, all these women beneficiaries of pension scheme will also be included in the YSR Cheyutha,’’ Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) told the media after the Cabinet meeting. With the inclusion of the 8.21 lakh beneficiaries, the YSR Cheyutha scheme will now have a total of 25 lakh beneficiaries. Under the scheme, already 17 lakh women have applied and the beneficiaries will get Rs  18,750 per year for four years.

With the addition of 8.21 lakh beneficiaries, the government will incur an additional cost of Rs  6,163 crore. In another decision, the Cabinet gave approval for the formation of the State Sand Corporation and AP Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project Development Corporation. Nani said the Cabinet passed a resolution to set up Sand Corporation to monitor and address all issues related to sand mining, transportation and sale. The corporation will now come under Mining Department. Earlier, it was with the AP Mineral Development Corporation. The AP Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project Development Corporation will be set up with an estimated budget of Rs  40,000 crore. The project aims at addressing the drought condition in the Rayalaseema region, by taking up various irrigation projects.

Fish Feed Quality Control Act

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the State government will bring in Fish Feed Quality Control Act, to monitor and check the quality of aquaculture feed. An ordinance to this effect will be issued soon. The initiative was taken to safeguard aquaculture as over 60 per cent of the expenditure is spent on the feed alone. Over 40 feed analysis labs will be established across the State. The Cabinet gave its nod for GO MS 22 issued under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, which aims at revamping 44,509 government schools. The government has spent Rs  920 crore under it and Rs  250 crore was released on Wednesday.

