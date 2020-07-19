TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is expected to take a call in the next few days on whether to close the Srivari temple to devotees or further restrict their entry after 140 TTD employees, including 14 priests, tested positive for Covid-19. The Tirumala temple has been providing Srivari darshan to 12,000 devotees every day since it reopened on June 11.

In recent days, agama advisor of the devasthanam AV Ramana Dikshitulu and others have called on the TTD to close the shrine to devotees for a few weeks to protect the priests. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy was to meet officials on Saturday evening to decide on the future course of action. However, sources said the meeting did not take place, and it was understood that the Reddy spoke to TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

A final decision, the sources said, may be taken after consultation with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Subba Reddy was not available for comment when The New Indian Express tried to reach him. Agency reports quoting the TTD chairman said the senior pontiff of Shree Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt had tested positive for coronavirus. His condition is stable.