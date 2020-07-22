Andhra government signs MoU with Amul, Jagan terms it a historic step

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet another milestone was crossed in the cooperative dairy sector in Andhra Pradesh with the State government signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amul.Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah signed the MoU on behalf of the State government while Rajan, Amul Zonal Head, Chennai, signed for Amul in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Managing director RS Sodhi and Sambal Bhai Patel, Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, who participated through a video conference from Anand in Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described the agreement between Andhra Pradesh and Amul as a “historic step” in the direction of changing the fate of lakhs of women, who depend on the cooperative dairy sector.

“Andhra Pradesh stands forth in the country in milk production, but only 24 per cent goes to the organised sector, which results in loss to dairy farmers. They are not able to get the remunerative price they deserve,”Jagan pointed out.

Taking a dig at TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said those who were heading the government in the past deliberately weakened the cooperative dairy sector for the sake of their own ‘heritage’ company and made it sure that there was no competition in the dairy business.

“When the cooperative dairy sector was going strong, there was competition in the market, which helped the dairy farmers. However, with no encouragement from the previous government, the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Federation has been weakened,” Jagan said and opined that MoU with Amul will infuse a new lease of life in the cooperative dairy sector in the State and it would benefit dairy farmers.

Explaining how his government is helping the women to stand on their own feet, the Chief Minister said YSR Cheutha and YSR Aasara are programmes meant to extend a helping hand to the women for their economic empowerment.

“Our government is providing `18,750 per year to each of the women belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the age group of 45-60 years for four years, that is `75,000 each for four years. YSR Cheyutha will be launched on August 12 and 25 lakh women will be benefit and under YSR Aasara, 90 lakh women stand to benefit `6,700 crore per year. In all, we will spend `11,000 crore for the two schemes,” the Chief Minister explained and said agreement with Amul is another step in women empowerment in the State.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a gateway to South India, he said Anantapur is near Bengaluru, Chittoor is near Chennai, Visakhapatnam is near Odisha and Hyderabad is also not far from the State, which makes AP an ideal location for being the marketing hub for the Southern states.

The Chief Minister wanted better opportunities for development of the dairy sector and hoped that Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) will be established in the State.He pointed out that the State already has Indira Gandhi Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (IG CARL) at Pulivendula, where all needed facilities are there and it would be a perfect platform for teaching and research.

Exuding confidence that the partnership with Amul will bring change in the lives of lakhs of women, he said the 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras will also work as milk procurement centres and provide assistance to the dairy farmers, as veterinary assistance and agriculture assistance are stationed at RBKs.

Speaking on the occasion, RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF - Amul), said there are several similarities between Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. “In Andhra Pradesh also, 4 crore liters of milk is produced per day. The State government’s efforts for women empowerment is very laudable and the agreement with Amul will further help the cause. Both dairy farmers and consumers will benefit. Dairy farmers in other States are also benefiting because of Amul,” he said.Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was present.

