Aqua Authority to boost sector, augment farmers’ income: Appalaraju

Stating that the Aqua Authority will boost aquaculture sector, the minister said it will help aqua farmers, who seek remunerative prices for their produce.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Seedhiri Appalaraju.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seedhiri Appalaraju formally assumed charge as the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development on Sunday. The first file he signed was to constitute Aquaculture Authority, which was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently.

Addressing mediapersons here, Appalaraju thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him. “As I belong to the fishermen community, getting the portfolio of animal husbandry and fisheries gives me immense pleasure,” he said, while promising to strive for the uplift of fishermen and development of animal husbandry and fisheries.

Stating that the Aqua Authority will boost aquaculture sector, the minister said it will help aqua farmers, who seek remunerative prices for their produce.Unlike the former TDP government, which confined itself to making empty promises, the Chief Minister has adopted a more practical and pro-active approach and is fulfilling promises instead of making empty ones, he said.

“As much as Rs 700 crore has been allocated in the budget to livestock sector, which will help the dairy farmers. The recent partnership with Amul, will help the cooperative dairy sector immensely,” he said.
He praised the Chief Minister for implementing several welfare programmes in the State. He said fishing harbours will be set up at four different locations in the State.“The works will be taken up shortly and completed soon. Already funds have been released for three harbours,” he said

Earlier, Appalaraju along with his family members were welcomed with Purna Kumbham and he performed puja in the chamber allocated to him. He along with his wife also took the blessings of Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das.

