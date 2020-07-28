STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NAD flyover to be thrown open partially to traffic from today

The `113-crore flyover which is under construction at NAD Junction will be partially thrown open to traffic here on Tuesday.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:50 AM

Traffic will be allowed on the flyover arm from airport to Naval Science and Technological Laboratory from Tuesday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The Rs 113-crore flyover which is under construction at NAD Junction will be partially thrown open to traffic here on Tuesday. Traffic will be allowed on flyover arm from airport to Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) from Tuesday.Another arm from NAD Junction to Gopalapatnam will be thrown open to traffic on August 15. The partial inauguration of the flyover will ease traffic congestion on the route.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority Commissioner P Koteswara Rao and GVMC Commissioner G Srijana inspected the flyover works on Monday. Trial run on flyover from airport to NSTL was over and it will be thrown open to regular traffic from Tuesday. Four arms of the flyover -- airport to NSTL, NSTL to airport, Gopalapatnam to 104 area, 104 area to Gopalapatnam - will culminate at the circle where the work on pillars was going on. The flyover works resumed from May 21 following the permission given for resuming projects. 

Botcha enquired with Vijay Nirman Construction Company about the manpower requirement and the permissions needed. He said works should be completed at a brisk pace as there will be less traffic due to lockdown. Pre-fabricated structures needed for the flyover were being done in a three-acre site at Vepagunta.  The bridge will be completed as per the schedule fixed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There will be six lanes on the flyover ensuring hassle-free movement for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, including heavy vehicles. He said the flyover was being constructed so there will not be any problem from metro rail project on the route.

Movement of vehicles
According to a report, there will be movement of 1,13,500 vehicles everyday at the NAD Junction. Of which, 75 per cent of vehicles are two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars. While 12 per cent of vehicles are buses, 13 per cent are heavy vehicles. Once the flyover is ready it will save a lot of time for the denizens besides easing traffic congestion at the junction.

