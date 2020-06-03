Tobacco farmers threaten to boycott auctions in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tobacco farmers have expressed their dissatisfaction over the low prices offered by buyers at Tangutur-2 auction centre. Only 35 out of the total 390 tobacco bales brought to the auction centre on Monday attracted the attention of buyers and out of them, only 11 bales were purchased.

The remaining 24 tobacco bales were declared ‘No bid stock’ by the auction centre officer as the buyers offered very low price for them. The auction centre Executive Officer halted tobacco auctions for the rest of the day due to lack of competitive bidding. Angered farmers, entered into an argument with buyers and auction centre authorities.

Tobacco trading at Kandukur auction centre was suspended as it falls in containment zone. Tobacco Farmers Association leaders held a meeting at the camp office of Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. They unanimously took a decision to boycott auctions at all the six platforms in Prakasam district from next Monday if exporters/buyers failed to offer competitive bids for the produce.