Andhra Pradesh: Twitter war between Sanchaita Gajapati Raju, Chandrababu Naidu intensifies

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: MANSAS Trust Board chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju countering criticism against her, said she was heading the MANSAS Trust as she was the eldest surviving legal heir of Ananda Gajapati Raju. “It (trust) was usurped by a GO issued by you even as my father’s ashes were still smouldering,” Sanchaita tweeted in reply to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's tweet.

Continuing her Twitter war against Naidu, she said: "MANSAS law campus was given to ILF&S free of cost and students shifted to a shed. The ILF&S was invovled in a scam. So before you sing praises of your colleague, you examine how much he has destroyed the legacy of MANSAS."

MANSAS Law campus was given to ILf&S free of cost and students shifted to a shed. The ILF&S is involved in a scam covered by the the media nationally. So before you sing praises of your colleague please examine how much he has destroyed the legacy of #MANSAS (3/4) @ncbn garu https://t.co/wfXSECOZqg pic.twitter.com/bMKmJY9yXG — Sanchaita Gajapati (@sanagajapati) June 3, 2020

During the tenture of Ashok Gajapati Raju, there were questionable decisions, which have impacted MANSAS Trust’s finances. An ex parte decree was issued against MANSAS Trust due to which we suffered a loss of over Rs 13 crore as Ashok garu didn’t think it fit to appoint a lawyer@ncbn," she tweeted.

In her concluding tweet, she said, "May I request former Chief Minister @ncbn garu to refrain from bringing politics to what is a Pusapati family affair. You have mentored a person during whose tenure 150-year-old Moti Mahal was bulldozed, Phool Bagh palace was razed to the ground and the historic fort is in shambles."

Sanchaita said she was not deterred by the criticism though she was fighting alone against an entire extended family and a political party. She said she would work with double commitment.