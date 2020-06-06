STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Alleged to be haunted, COVID-19 quarantine centre in Kurnool shut

Earlier, a migrant at Kosigi quarantine centre had attempted suicide fearing presence of ghosts and later resulting in inmates spending sleepless nights.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A day after a migrant at Kosigi quarantine centre attempted suicide fearing presence of ghosts, the authorities on Friday vacated and shut down the facility. Rumours spread thick and fast about the 'presence' of ghosts in the quarantine centre over the past few days, forcing the inmates, among whom were 113 migrant workers who had returned from Thane, Maharashtra, to spend sleepless nights. 

One of them, a 47-year-old, who was lodged in the centre with his wife, requested the officials to let him return to his hometown as he was not infected and had completed the requisite quarantine period. 
When the officials refused, he attempted suicide the next morning.  

According to Kosigi health officer and incharge of the quarantine centre Dr N Keerthi Priya, seven of those who were lodged were infected and shifted to Viswabharati COVID-19 hospital for treatment. The remaining were sent back home as they completed the 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old recovered and sent home on Friday evening as he tested negative. The person’s wife, however, tested positive for Covid-19 and she was shifted to hospital for treatment.

