YSRC government destroying ecology in Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of destroying the environment of the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu urged people to take up cudgels against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s “wilful destruction” of the environment in the past one year.

In a statement issued here on Friday marking the occasion of World Environment Day, Naidu, besides highlighting the steps taken by the former TDP regime, charged the YSRC government with wanton destruction of mangrove forests in Kakinada and indiscriminate sand mining activities. A large number of trees were uprooted in a radius of many km around LG Polymers after the gas leak, he said.