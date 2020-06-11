SSC exams to be held as per schedule, says Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Clearing the air over SSC examinations, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said the tests will be conducted as per schedule from July 10. With the governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry deciding not to hold tests for class 10 students in view of Covid-19, there were reports suggesting that the AP government, too, will follow suit.

Suresh, however, clarified that there will be just six papers as against the usual 11. He added the government was taking all steps to ensure safety of students, invigilators, superintendents, flying squads and teachers who would be put on examination duty. “We will make available sanitiser, soap and water at all exam centres. Physical distancing will be maintained in every one of them,’’ he said.