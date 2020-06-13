STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former minister K Atchannaidu sent to judicial remand over multi-crore ESI scam

Taking note of his health condition, the Court directed the police department to provide medical treatment to him at Government General Hospital in Guntur.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Atchannaidu brought GGH in Guntur.

TDP leader Atchannaidu brought GGH in Guntur.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former labour minister and TDP deputy floor leader in the State Assembly Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by ACB special Court on Saturday early hours for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scam.

Taking note of his health condition, the Court directed the police department to provide medical treatment to him at Government General Hospital in Guntur. The hospital superintendent was directed to submit periodical reports of the former minister’s health and the treatment provided to him. According to his advocate Venkateswaralu, Atchannaidu had undergone a surgery on June 11 and was prescribed rest.

Following the Court directions, the TDP leader was shifted to Vijayawada Sub-Jail initially around 3:30 a.m.  After completing formalities, he was shifted to GGH in Guntur, where he was admitted to a special ward amid tight security.  On the other hand, the main accused in the case CK Ramesh Kumar was shifted to Rajamahendravaram Sub-Jail.

Later, Speaking to mediapersons,  ACB joint director Ravi Kumar said after the former minister recovers and is discharged from the hospital, he will be shifted back to the sub-jail.

He said that both Ramesh Kumar and Atchannaidu have moved house motion in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and that ACB will proceed legally. 

He maintained that ACB followed all procedures while arresting Atchannaidu and others.

Meanwhile, on Friday midnight, when Atchannaidu was brought to the ACB special court, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and several TDP leaders arrived there and tried to meet him. But, they were stopped by the police citing rules.

After some argument, TDP leaders returned criticizing the Government’s attitude.

Atchannaidu was arrested by ACB sleuths on Friday morning at 7:20 a.m. and was brought to Vijayawada around 7 p.m. After taking his statement in the ACB range office at Gollapudi in Vijayawada, he was taken to ESI hospital for medical examinations, before producing in the ACB Special Court.

TDP leader’s name first cropped up in the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department probe in February this year. The V&E investigated alleged irregularities in the procurement of drugs and medical equipment between 2014 and 2019 when TDP was in Power and Atchannaidu was the labour minister. 

Following the V&E probe, ACB took over the case and found that Rs 150 crore were misappropriated in the process of procurement of medicines and equipment worth Rs 988.77 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Atchannaidu ESI scam andhra AP esi scam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp