APSRTC buses to Karnataka resume from Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will resume bus services to Karnataka from Wednesday. Tickets can be booked on www.apsrtconline.in from Monday.

At first, 168 bus services will be operated from across Andhra Pradesh, but there won’t be any from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. All buses will run from source to destination with no stops in between.

As many as 10 buses will be operated from Vijayawada to Bengaluru, while those from the Rayalaseema region will leave for Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Chirtradurga, Gangavathi, Raichur, Ballari, Hubbali and Dharwad.

As per the guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), five per cent of passengers on each bus will be tested at random for Covid-19. All of them will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing at bus stations. Masks are being sold at bus stations for Rs 10 each.