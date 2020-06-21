Dexamethasone is already being used for COVID-19 patients, says epidemiologist Dr Gopichand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new addition of Dexamethasone to the treatment of COVID-19 will definitely help reduce the mortality rate, opined Dr Gopichand, epidemiologist at Government General Hospital in the city. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, “It is an old anti-inflammatory steroid.

It can be given orally as well as through IV.” Further explaining its efficacy, he said that the drug can be given to a coronavirus patient with comorbidities, who is in a critical condition. “Those who are on ventilator in ICU can be given this drug. In fact, we have been giving Dexamethasone with a couple of other drugs to such patients even before the recent findings,” said Dr Gopichand.

“The steroid is generally used to treat patients undergoing problems related to the body’s immune system improper functioning. Those suffering from coronavirus also face immune system problems, which worsens in patients in critical condition. So giving a low dosage of around 6 mg Dexamethasone per day helps fix the immune system of the patient,” he added.

According to the findings of Oxford University, the low-cost steroid dexamethasone reduces death by up to one third in hospitalised patients with severe respiratory complications of COVID-19. Druggists and Chemists Association president S Prasad said, “It is basically a steroid. It is not sold in greater quantity.”