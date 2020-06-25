STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 15,000 each to Kapu community women

The amount was deposited as 'unencumbered' amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and in five years, the beneficiaries will be getting a total of Rs 75,000.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch of YSR Kapu Nestham at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch of YSR Kapu Nestham at CM's camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme intended to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum each to members of the Kapu community, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that about Rs 354 crore was transferred to over 2.36 lakh women aged between 45 and 60 having rice cards and belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities as part of the scheme.

The amount was deposited as ‘unencumbered’ amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In five years, the beneficiaries will be getting a total of Rs 75,000.

“The eligible beneficiaries will get the benefit within one month and, on the same day next month they will be given the financial assistance,’’ the Chief Minister said. He said that YSRC government has extended benefits worth Rs 4,470 crore to more than 23 lakh people of the Kapu community under various schemes in the past 13 months.

These schemes include Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Vidya Deevena, Vahana Mitra, Chedodu, Videsi Vidya Deevena and the Kapu Nestham. Stating that his government will not leave out any eligible beneficiary, Jagan Mohan Reddy said if eligible beneficiaries are left out, they can get the details of the eligibility criteria at the village secretariats and apply afresh.

“The former government made tall promises that it will spend Rs 1,000 crore per annum for the welfare of Kapu community, but sanctioned a meagre Rs 400 crore on an average for the five years it was in office. But our government has spent Rs 4,770 crore in just one year for the welfare of the Kapu community,” the Chief Minister said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government has been implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner giving no scope for corruption so as to ensure that the benefits reach the intended sections.

“The YSRC government has so far spent over Rs 43,000 crore, benefiting 3.98 crore people, during its 13 months in office. The amount was deposited directly into their bank accounts,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Kapu Corporation chairperson and MLA J Raja thanked Jagan on behalf of the Kapu community for launching YSR Kapu Nestham. He said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu deceived the Kapu community.

YSR Kapu Nestham

Rs 354 cr transferred to 2.36 lakh women aged between 45 and 60 belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities 

Rs 75,000 to be given to each beneficiary in five years i.e., Rs 15,000 every year 

Rs 4,470 cr sanctioned for 23 lakh people of Kapu community under Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Vidya Deevena, Vahana Mitra, Chedodu, Videsi Vidya Deevena and Kapu Nestham in 13 months 

Rs 43,000 cr spent by govt benefiting 3.98 crore people, during 13 months in office 

Government has been implementing welfare schemes without any political bias

