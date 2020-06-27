STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APTRANSCO to continue buying cost-effective power

The board expressed satisfaction over the measures taken in the last one year to revive and strengthen utilities, reduce unnecessary expenditure, procure power at cheaper rates.

Published: 27th June 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

​Principal Secretary Finance SS Rawat has said that the state government was providing a substantial subsidy to power sector to the tune of Rs 11,311.7 crore. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The board of directors of the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) has resolved to continue procurement of cost-effective power, which has so far helped save Rs 700 crore in spot power purchases at an average price of Rs 1.63 to Rs 2.80 per unit.

As power procurement accounts for 75 per cent of expenditure of power sector, the officials said that cost-effective power purchase would also bring down the cost of service, which has already come down by 10 per cent year-on-year. The board of directors, which met in the Secretariat on Friday, said minimising power purchase costs was a financially viable model for the cashstrapped and debt-ridden distribution companies (discoms).

The board expressed satisfaction over the measures taken in the last one year to revive and strengthen utilities, reduce unnecessary expenditure, procure power at cheaper rates and implement state government’s schemes such as free power for agriculture more effectively.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli emphasised the need to intensify the efforts towards fulfilling the objective of the government to make the State as role model for cheap power. The officials said that though several states started to procure more power from power exchanges since April, Andhra Pradesh was far ahead in getting benefits of cheap power.

“The state has saved above Rs 700 crore with spot purchasing of power at an average price of Rs 1.63 to Rs 2.80 per unit. The utilities also saved another Rs 4783.23 crore by reducing cost of service from Rs 48,110.79 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 43,327.56 crore in FY2019-20,” they said in a statement.

Principal Secretary Finance SS Rawat has said that the state government was providing a substantial subsidy to power sector to the tune of Rs 11,311.7 crore.

Decision hailed

Energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikant appreciated APTRANSCO joint MD KVN Chakradhar Babu for the latter’s decision to pursue specialised MBA in power management from University of Petroleum and Energy Studies to effectively manage the sector

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APTRANSCO
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp