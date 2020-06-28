STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SC panel resolves power staff allocation issue

Principal Advisor (to CM)  Ajeya Kallam confirmed that the conclusive report was passed and the issue stood resolved.

Published: 28th June 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Supreme Court-appointed Dharmadhikari Committee has passed a conclusive report on the allocation of employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, putting an end to the long-pending issues of the power sector employees. On June 20, the one-man committee approved the list of 584 employees given by the Andhra Pradesh sub-committee member KVN Chakradhar Babu and allocated them to Telangana.

Sources said the Dharmadhikari Committee also made it clear that those who retired this year or will retire in the rest of 2020 be retained in the power utility they are working in and will not be a part of the allocation lists. Principal Advisor (to CM)  Ajeya Kallam confirmed that the conclusive report was passed and the issue stood resolved.

In fact, the one-man committee passed orders by giving a supplementary report on March 11, 2020, stating that 655 employees working on order-to-serve basis in AP Discoms be allocated to Telangna power utilities while confirming the allocation of 655 employees from Telangana to AP power utilities. Further, the committee directed the sub-committee member on behalf of AP utilities to finalise the list of eligible employees cadre wise among the employees working on order-to-serve basis so as to be allocated to Telangana.

Therefore, the sub-committee member has prepared the list of 584 (since 71 employees were already agreed to be taken by Telangana utilities during meetings) and submitted it to the one-man committee.
After submitting the same, the AP power utilities relieved the said 584 employees on March 14, 2020. But, Telangna utilities had again objected and didn’t allow them to join.

Therefore, AP power utilities did not allow 655 allocated to them and salaries to said relieved employees by power utilities of both States were not paid. Owing to the pandemic, the one-man committee has filed a miscellaneous application before the SC in May 2020 stating that the suggestion to pay salaries to the relieved employees was not complied by utilities of both States. The SC on May 1, 2020 directed AP and TS utilities to pay salaries during lockdown, pending resolution of objections filed by Telangana utilities with the committee.

Telangana utilities did not pay salaries to 584 employees and instead filed a miscellaneous application in the SC. Dismissing it, the SC reiterated its earlier orders passed on May 1, 2020. The court also directed AP and TS utilities to submit their objections to the panel. The list of 584 employees was revised and finally 655 employees were allotted from Telangna utilities to AP utilities. 

Meanwhile, some employees of AP utilities, who were not willing to go to Telangana, filed an application before the SC, which was dismissed on June 8 as withdrawn. “Finally, the committee passed the conclusive report on June 20 approving the list of 584 employees as given by the AP sub-committee member and allocated them to Telangana,” sources said.

What Dharmadhikari Committee report says
June 20: Panel approved list of 584 employees given by AP sub-committee member KVN Chakradhar Babu and allocated them to TS

Those who retire this year will be retained in power utility they are working in and will not be a part of the allocation lists

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp