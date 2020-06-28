SC panel resolves power staff allocation issue

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court-appointed Dharmadhikari Committee has passed a conclusive report on the allocation of employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, putting an end to the long-pending issues of the power sector employees. On June 20, the one-man committee approved the list of 584 employees given by the Andhra Pradesh sub-committee member KVN Chakradhar Babu and allocated them to Telangana.

Sources said the Dharmadhikari Committee also made it clear that those who retired this year or will retire in the rest of 2020 be retained in the power utility they are working in and will not be a part of the allocation lists. Principal Advisor (to CM) Ajeya Kallam confirmed that the conclusive report was passed and the issue stood resolved.

In fact, the one-man committee passed orders by giving a supplementary report on March 11, 2020, stating that 655 employees working on order-to-serve basis in AP Discoms be allocated to Telangna power utilities while confirming the allocation of 655 employees from Telangana to AP power utilities. Further, the committee directed the sub-committee member on behalf of AP utilities to finalise the list of eligible employees cadre wise among the employees working on order-to-serve basis so as to be allocated to Telangana.

Therefore, the sub-committee member has prepared the list of 584 (since 71 employees were already agreed to be taken by Telangana utilities during meetings) and submitted it to the one-man committee.

After submitting the same, the AP power utilities relieved the said 584 employees on March 14, 2020. But, Telangna utilities had again objected and didn’t allow them to join.

Therefore, AP power utilities did not allow 655 allocated to them and salaries to said relieved employees by power utilities of both States were not paid. Owing to the pandemic, the one-man committee has filed a miscellaneous application before the SC in May 2020 stating that the suggestion to pay salaries to the relieved employees was not complied by utilities of both States. The SC on May 1, 2020 directed AP and TS utilities to pay salaries during lockdown, pending resolution of objections filed by Telangana utilities with the committee.

Telangana utilities did not pay salaries to 584 employees and instead filed a miscellaneous application in the SC. Dismissing it, the SC reiterated its earlier orders passed on May 1, 2020. The court also directed AP and TS utilities to submit their objections to the panel. The list of 584 employees was revised and finally 655 employees were allotted from Telangna utilities to AP utilities.

Meanwhile, some employees of AP utilities, who were not willing to go to Telangana, filed an application before the SC, which was dismissed on June 8 as withdrawn. “Finally, the committee passed the conclusive report on June 20 approving the list of 584 employees as given by the AP sub-committee member and allocated them to Telangana,” sources said.

What Dharmadhikari Committee report says

June 20: Panel approved list of 584 employees given by AP sub-committee member KVN Chakradhar Babu and allocated them to TS

Those who retire this year will be retained in power utility they are working in and will not be a part of the allocation lists