Tahsildar, locals fight over land survey in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue officials visiting Chekkapalli of Musunuru mandal for surveying lands on Saturday, met with strong opposition from the locals. The situation took an unusual turn when both the sides threatened each other of consuming pesticide.

The revenue officials, along with surveyors, were in the village to survey lands allotted for the housing-for-poor scheme. Objecting to the government’s decision of taking fertile lands and converting them into plots, farmers of the village gathered in huge number and demanded that the officials leave the village at once. However, Musunuru tahsildar Mohan Rao told the farmers that he would commit suicide as he was being obstructed from performing his duty and he asked the farmers to give him a pesticide bottle.

Attacks on MP, MLA condemned

Guntur: Condemning the attacks on MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi, newly-formed SC, ST, BC, Minority Lawyers’ Association said Dalits were not safe in the capital region villages as attacks on them were being engineered by real estate brokers posing as farmers. They alleged that TDP leaders were targeting Dalits living in the capital region