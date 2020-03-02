Reject CAA, NRC, NPR: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reject CAA, NRC and NPR “as the black laws are harmful to all sections of the society” at a programme at BR Stadium here on Sunday.

He appealed to the CM not to fear Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah in rejecting the policies and said YS Rajasekhara Reddy would have done the same in the interest of the poor.

He alleged that the Centre was spreading false campaign, which posed a threat not to just Muslims but to people of all faith. Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said this was the first time in the country’s history that a law was made on the basis of religion.

Condemning the recent violence in the northern district of Delhi, where 43 persons were killed and properties worth crores were destroyed, he said the Centre was acting as a mute spectator in the issue.