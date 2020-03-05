Rs 1,500-crore infrastructure works in Andhra Pradesh to be completed by May 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to provide qualitative uninterrupted nine-hour free power to all the farmers in the State, the energy department is pulling all stops for the establishment of necessary infrastructure. The officials said that all the works, worth about Rs 1,500 crore, would be completed before May 31 this year.

Though the government has already started supply of free nine-hour power for agricultural use, it is yet to provide it to all the feeders for want of more infrastructure. In this regard, the department has sanctioned various works including establishment of new substations, new transmission lines (400 KV, 220 KV, 132 KV, 33 KV and others), and other necessary infrastructure.

“We have sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore worth works through APTRANSCO and state power distribution companies (discoms). They will be completed in the next three months, before May 31. Qualitative and uninterrupted power would be given to all agriculture feeders by then,” a senior official from APTRANSCO explained.

As establishment of additional infrastructure would need land, the government has also constituted four-membered negotiation committees at district-level.

The committees would find land for the erection of substations and other critical infrastructure, and secure right of way, wherever necessary, for establishment of tower lines.

Meanwhile, the power demand in the state is steadily rising. Over the past few weeks, the officials have been procuring power to meet the peak hour demand. About Rs 2 crore is being spent a day to procure the power, sources said.