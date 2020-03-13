STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Urban Development Botcha tells opposition to approach EC, says YSRC will respect its decisions

Addressing mediapersons, the minister took exception to the statements by opposition leaders for an ordinance to nominate local body heads.

Published: 13th March 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana here on Thursday said attempts are being made to disturb the law and order situation during the local body elections.

Addressing mediapersons, the minister took exception to the statements by opposition leaders for an ordinance to nominate local body heads. He said the State government was doing everything to conduct elections as per Election Commission (EC) guidelines.

More than 50,000 nominations were filed for 9,060 MPTC seats across the State. If the situation was not conducive, how can so many nominations be filed? he questioned. “That so many nominations have been filed indicates that the elections are being held in a peaceful manner,” he said.

He said the EC can be approached by the parties if they feel they were not allowed to submit nominations. He said the YSRC will respect the decision taken by the EC. The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to conduct the elections minus the ills of liquor and money. “Is it wrong,” he asked.
The TDP leaders, who visited Macherla on Wednesday, incurred the people’s wrath as their car hit a physically challenged person. Any leader is free to visit any place in the State.

However, the TDP leaders should have given the police prior information about their visit to the particular area. Botcha ridiculed the statements of BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan. He said, “Why the BJP-Jana Sena combine could not field candidates in all MPTC and ZPTC constituencies in the State is beyond me.” With regard to BC reservations, he blamed the TDP leaders who, he said, filed cases against the reservation in the court. He said the Chief Minister decided to give 10%  more party tickets to BCs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana YSRC
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp