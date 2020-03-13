Vidyut Adalat held in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF) of the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) on Thursday conducted special vidyut (power) adalat programmes at Maddipadu and Chimakurthi mandal.

CGRF chairperson and retired district judge A Jagadishchandra Rao received the grievances from the consumers on their pending issues. Rao issued orders on the spot after hearing the merits and demerits of those grievances and explanations from the electricity department authorities of the concerned zone.

The power adalat at Maddipadu was started at 11 am and the CGRF chairperson took around 16 grievances and hearings were held till 1.15 pm.

Later, the CGRF chairperson and the APSPDCL officials went to Chimakurthi. The adalat was started at 4 pm. About 15 public grievances were taken in to consideration. Many domestic and industrial power consumers attended these programmes.

CGRF independent member R Surendra Kumar, APSPDCL SE NVS Subba Raju, Ongole town executive engineer Sayyad Abdul Kareem and other officials were present.

The same grievance redresses programme will be held at Tangutur on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. “Through these special adalat programmes, our consumers who are suffering with long pending issues will get quick relief and the problems will be settled once for all” SE NV Subba Raju told TNIE.