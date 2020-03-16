AP Electricity Regulatory Commission to support ISO energy standards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to improve energy performance in the industrial sector, the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) said that it would fully support the implementation of ISO 50001:2018 energy management standards, essential to improve energy performance, reduce wasteful energy consumption and for sustainable development in industries.



The energy department is planning to implement the standards in public sector undertakings such as power plants and Discoms etc held by state government initially under a pilot project.



The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) is contemplating to discuss its implementation with AP Industrial department.

According to officials, secretary of bureau of energy efficiency (BEE) RK Rai met APERC chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and sought support for effective implementation of the standards and other energy efficiency programmes.

The BEE secretary said the bureau wanted to provide an international framework for industrial plants for effective energy management and prioritise new energy-efficient technologies that also improve financial savings besides eventually helping states to provide affordable and quality power.



APERC chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy told the BEE secretary that the APERC had given clear instructions to power utilities to strictly implement energy efficiency measures.