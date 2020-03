Former minister Gade Venkata Reddy, son join YSRCP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and ex-minister Gade Venkata Reddy, along with his son Madhusudan Reddy joined YSRC in presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Similarly, ex-minister and prominent TDP leader from Prakasam district Sidda Raghava Rao’s family members Sidda Hanumantha Rao and Surya Prakash also joined YSRC in presence of the

Chief Minister on Monday evening at the Chief Minister’s Tadepalli office.