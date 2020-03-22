STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renewable energy: APERC public hearing scheduled on April 21

The day-ahead forecast of VRE generation were in deviation with the actual generation ranging between 50 MW to 2,000 MW.

wind mill, energy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has scheduled the hearing on the amendments proposed by the state Discoms to Forecasting Scheduling and Deviation Settlement of Solar and Wind Generation Regulation, 2017 on April 21. 

The AP State Load Despatch Centre had proposed amendments citing that large-scale variabilities and inaccurate forecasting of renewable energy generation were making grid management difficult, against which the wind and solar power generators raised strong objections.

The APTRANSCO had proposed five amendments, including hiking charges to be levied in case of deviation from forecast, stating that with large-scale variable renewable energy integration, system planning had become ‘almost impossible’, forcing the operators to handle several uncertainties. 

The day-ahead forecast of VRE generation were in deviation with the actual generation ranging between 50 MW to 2,000 MW. The APTRANSCO argued that during large-scale variations discoms cannot arrange such quantum of power at short notice.  Even when power was available at short notice, the Discoms were shelling higher prices -- almost Rs 2 per unit excess -- due to grid management costs, the petition by APTRANSCO said.

To address the issues, amendments were proposed to tweak formula for calculation of forecasting error, allowable forecasting error, to remove the option of rescheduling on one-and-a-half hour on the day of operation, deviation charges to be collected and others. 

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission
