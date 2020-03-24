STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh SSC exams postponed as state locks down to contain coronavirus

The last date to apply for EAMCET has been extended till April 5 from March 29, the dates for ICET and ECET have been extended till April 9 from April 2.

Published: 24th March 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Police imposing fines as people flout rules prescribed by the district administration in Vijayawada

Police imposing fines as people flout rules prescribed by the district administration in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula,EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State government on Tuesday announced postponement of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations for two weeks in view of lockdown imposed in the State to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Education minister Adimulapu Suresh announced this on Tuesday.

The examinations were earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to April 17.

"After these two weeks, as per the prevailing situation, we will announce the new dates and schedule," said principal secretary for education B Rajshekhar.

Meanwhile, the deadline for online application for Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) and Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) have been extended.

While the last date to apply for EAMCET has been extended till April 5 from March 29, the dates for ICET and ECET have been extended till April 9 from April 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSC Exam AP SSC exam coronavirus Covid-19 EAMCET last date
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp