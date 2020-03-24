Andhra Pradesh SSC exams postponed as state locks down to contain coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State government on Tuesday announced postponement of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations for two weeks in view of lockdown imposed in the State to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Education minister Adimulapu Suresh announced this on Tuesday.

The examinations were earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to April 17.

"After these two weeks, as per the prevailing situation, we will announce the new dates and schedule," said principal secretary for education B Rajshekhar.

Meanwhile, the deadline for online application for Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) and Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) have been extended.

While the last date to apply for EAMCET has been extended till April 5 from March 29, the dates for ICET and ECET have been extended till April 9 from April 2.