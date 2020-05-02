STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC allows meter reading in green zones

The power discoms had dispensed with spot billing in view of pandemic imposed lockdown and as it was not safe for meter readers to work amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has approved the power distribution companies’ (discoms) request to resume spot billing by taking meter readings, wherever possible, such as green zones, for generating low tension (LT) domestic power bill for the month of May. In the areas where it is no possible to collect the meter readings, the bills would be issued provisionally based on consumption recorded in May, 2019.

The power discoms had dispensed with spot billing in view of pandemic imposed lockdown and as it was not safe for meter readers to work amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The discoms provisionally generated March and April bill based on the consumption the previous month this year.

However, as the lockdown is likely to be lifted in green zones and a few relaxations would also be extended to the orange zones, the Discoms requested the APERC for resuming spot billing, wherever feasible.

Meanwhile, the energy department told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that 81 per cent of the feeders would be given free power in the ensuing Kharif season.

By Rabi season, 100 per cent feeders would be ready for the nine-hour free power, they said. On Friday, the Chief Minister took stock of the status of various projects being handled by Energy department.  

The department aimed at completing various network works by May, 2020, to have 100 per cent feeders ready for the programme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APERC Green zones COVID 19 green zones Andhra Pradesh green zones
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp