Niti Aayog thanks N Chandrababu Naidu for GFST’s ‘valuable’ suggestions to combat coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog vice-chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar has thanked TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is the founder chairman of Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), for the detailed analysis and pragmatic suggestions and strategies made by the forum to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter dated April 22 sent to Naidu, in response to the latter’s letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman said it has been the government’s endeavour to adopt a data-driven approach backed by technology for mapping the spread of the infection and identifying existing and emerging hotspots and develop a containment strategy that balances the health and economic imperatives.

He maintained that all possible steps were being taken to adopt a synchronised approach between the Centre and States for countering Covid-19. Rajiv Kumar also mentioned his request to his colleagues at NITI Aayog to examine the recommendations of the GFST, especially with respect to standardisation of data collection protocols and creation of a real-time national-level unified dashboard. “The NITI Aayog team will consult the research team of the GFST as and when required,” he said and thanked Naidu for his initiative and “valuable support”.