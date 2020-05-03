STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 sworn in as HC judges 

Boppudi Krishna Mohan, Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy and Kanneganti Lalithakumari were sworn in as the new judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday. 

High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari administers oath to Justice Kanneganti Lalithakumari on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boppudi Krishna Mohan, Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy and Kanneganti Lalithakumari were sworn in as the new judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday. The State government issued orders (GO RT No 122) notifying their appointment on Saturday, following the notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice (Department of Justice).  

Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari administered the oath at a ceremony held at Court Hall-1 of the High Court.  

At 11 am, High Court Registrar General (incharge) B Rajasekhar read out the warrant of appointment of the judges issued by President Ram Nath Kovind. After taking oath, the newly-appointed judges signed the documents of their appointment. High Court judges, senior advocates and family members of the newly-appointment judges were present.

