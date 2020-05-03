STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm, showers likely today

Thunderstorm with gusty winds, between 30 and 40 kmph, is likely to occur at some places in the State on Sunday and Monday.

Published: 03rd May 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm with gusty winds, between 30 and 40 kmph, is likely to occur at some places in the State on Sunday and Monday. A maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius to 43 may be recorded at places in Rayalaseema besides moderate rainfall on Sunday, according to Met officials.

The low pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday continued to persist over the same region. Issuing a warning to fishermen in North Andhra and South Andhra coast, the Indian Meterological Department advised them to avoid fishing until further notice.

The warning was issued to fishermen in West Bengal, Northwest Bay of Bengal, North and South Andaman, and North and South Odisha coast as well.  It is likely that the low pressure may become more marked in the next 24 hours, intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move north-northwestwards gradually till May 6. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp