Thunderstorm, showers likely today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm with gusty winds, between 30 and 40 kmph, is likely to occur at some places in the State on Sunday and Monday. A maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius to 43 may be recorded at places in Rayalaseema besides moderate rainfall on Sunday, according to Met officials.

The low pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday continued to persist over the same region. Issuing a warning to fishermen in North Andhra and South Andhra coast, the Indian Meterological Department advised them to avoid fishing until further notice.

The warning was issued to fishermen in West Bengal, Northwest Bay of Bengal, North and South Andaman, and North and South Odisha coast as well. It is likely that the low pressure may become more marked in the next 24 hours, intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move north-northwestwards gradually till May 6.