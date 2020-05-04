STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus: Migrants, who returned to Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, face discrimination from dear ones 

Nearly 40,000 migrant workers, who have returned to Kurnool district from Guntur district, are allegedly facing hardships from their near and dear ones.

Published: 04th May 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers boarded the APSRTC bus at Pedakurapadu to reach their native places in Kurnool district

Migrant workers boarded the APSRTC bus at Pedakurapadu to reach their native places in Kurnool district. (File photo| EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nearly 40,000 migrant workers, who have returned to Kurnool district from Guntur district, are allegedly facing hardships from their near and dear ones. In fact, the arrival of migrant labourers has increased the burden on quarantine facilities in the district, where COVID-19 positive cases touched 466 on Sunday with 30 new cases. 

In the past three days, nearly 40,000 migrant labourers stranded in various places of the State have returned to the district. Most of the migrant labourers were from Pathikonda, Alur, Yamminganur, Adoni, Mantralayam and Kodumur assembly constituencies of the district. They left for work in various parts of Guntur district in January and February.

Almost all of them were working in chilli fields at Pedakurapadu, Krosuru, Achampeta, Bellamkonda, Mallayapalem, Pathipadu mandals of Guntur and Prakasam districts. Speaking to TNIE, a migrant worker hailing from Kandukuru village in Kosigi mandal, who returned from Guntur district, said that people were treating them badly and nobody was speaking to them.

Bajarappa, who hails from Aspari mandal, said that the migrant labourers are facing difficulties ever since their return to their native villages. “When we are purchasing essentials at kirana shops, the locals are maintaining a distance from us.  Even the neighbours are not interested to talk to me,” he added. Bajarappa said that the attitude of the villagers has totally changed from the earlier times. “Actually, I was very happy for reaching home safely, but now I am facing new troubles,” he said.

Tests being conducted
Kurnool Zilla Parisath chief executive officer (ZP CEO) Venkata Subbaiah, who is monitoring the migrant labour issues, said that 39,000 workers returned from Guntur district by specially-arranged APSRTC buses. The ZP CEO said that after the arrival of the migrants, medical teams were conducting tests on all of them.

He said that only 15 people have been identified with health issues, but no one tested positive for coronavirus. “If anyone tested positive, we will do the needful,” the ZP CEO said.  He also said that migrant labourers from other States working or staying in Kurnool have also been identified and they will be sent back to their native places soon. “We will also bring back the migrant workers stuck in other parts of the country due to the lockdown,”  Subbaiah added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kurnool district Kurnool migrants AP migrants discrimination COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh migrants
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp