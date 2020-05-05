Wild tusker electrocuted in agricultural fields in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

Tirupati: A wild tusker got electrocuted when it strayed into agriculture fields in Mannar Nayanipalli village under Gangavaram Mandal in Palamaneru segment of Chittoor district.

According to information reaching here, the tusker entered the agriculture fields for food on the wee hours of Tuesday and came into contact with an electric fencing which was arranged by a farmer to prevent wild animals from entering his fields.

Forest officials and police personnel reached the spot and are probing the incident.

In another incident, a woman received minor injuries when she was attacked by wild elephants in Musallamadugu village under Gangavaram Mandal of the district.

The injured woman was shifted to local hospital for treatment.

The woman, Nirmala, went to attend nature's call in the nearby fields when the tuskers, which were roaming near the fields, attacked her. She, however, escaped with minor injuries.

