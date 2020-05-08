STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five-member panel formed to probe Vizag gas leak, will submit report in one month

The committee will enquire into the reasons for the leakage, verifying if the company had adhered to all safety protocols, and suggest measures to be taken to prevent such accidents in the future

Published: 08th May 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

King George Hospital staff shifting a victim of LG Polymers gas leakage I G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted a five-member High-Power Committee to probe into the causes behind the leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymer plant at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, which claimed 12 lives, and take stock of the recovery steps being initiated. It will be submitting its final report within one month.

A GO was issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Friday constituting the committee and spelling out its terms of reference. The committee will be headed by Neeraj Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (EFS and T department) and will have Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Vinay Chand (Visakhapatnam district collector), RK Meena (Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police) as members and Vivek Yadav (Member Secretary, AP Pollution Control Board) as member convenor.

As per the terms of reference, the committee will enquire into the reasons for the leakage, verifying if the company had adhered to all safety protocols. It will study if there are any long-term effects of the gas leakage on the surrounding villages. The committee will recommend the proposed action to be taken against the industrial unit in case of any negligence, that led to gas leakage.

Further, the committee will suggest measures to be taken by industry units, including safety audits, to prevent such mishaps in the future, and in case, there are any observations and suggestions for all similar industrial plants, they will be included in the report.

To ensure quality inputs of the highest standards by experts on the measures to be taken to avoid such incidents in the future, the chairman of the committee has been empowered to co-opt any individual or organization of national and international repute. The APPCB has been directed to provide assistance to the committee in preparing the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers Andhra gas leak Visakhapatnam
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp