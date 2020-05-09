Naidu demands expert committee probe into Vizag gas tragedy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a detailed probe involving experts into the leakage of Styrene gas from LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam, which claimed 12 lives and causing ill-health to about 350 persons including 44 children. He felt that inquiry by a few IAS Officers would not suffice as they have no technical expertise to properly study the issue.

Charging the State government of adopting a ‘casual’ and 'superficial' approach to such a tragedy, Naidu, addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of “speaking very casually” on the issue. He also found fault with the government for filing simple cases in connection with the incident. The governments should be in favour of the victims during such times and not the factory management, Naidu said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

“It is unfair on part of the Chief Minister to make light of the issue. The gravity of the toxic leakage is such that the National Green Tribunal reprimanded and ordered LG Polymers to deposit `50 crore immediately towards future compensation. While the National Human Rights Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the tragedy, the Andhra Pradesh High Court, hearing a PIL, had also taken objection to lack of precautionary measures that caused loss of lives.

But the Chief Minister issued a statement in a casual manner without fully understanding and analysing the situation by consulting subject experts. The CM should realise the seriousness of the situation based on how the Prime Minister and Union Cabinet Secretary held review meetings after the gas tragedy,” Naidu pointed out. Responding to the `1 crore compensation announced by the CM, Naidu wondered if it would bring back lives. He stressed on long-term support to families of the victims.

Demanding that LG Polymers factory should not be allowed to be reopened at its present location under any circumstances, he strongly objected to the CM’s remarks that the government would wait for reports and then see whether the factory should be shifted or not. “The killer factory should be relocated to some other non-populated place so that there would be no harm to residents anywhere, anymore,” the TDP chief demanded. Naidu asked how the factory was allowed to reopen during the nationwide lockdown period though it was not dealing with any sort of essential services. Another unexplainable lapse was why the factory alarm system failed at such a crucial time.