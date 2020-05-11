STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: Drinking water in city safe, Meghadri Gedda sample test results soon

An official of GVMC water supply management department stated that the water from Meghadri Gedda was being tested for the past three days as per the instructions of the officials concerned.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Sree Chandana M
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The GVMC officials said that water supply from Meghadri Gedda was blocked immediately after gas leak from LG Polymers plant on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

They appealed to the public not to believe rumours on social media.

Explaining that the city’s water was not contaminated and it is safe for consumption, the officials said that Godavari was the major source of drinking water and water from Meghadri Gedda was mostly used for industrial purposes.

Speaking to TNIE, an official of GVMC water supply management department stated that the water from Meghadri Gedda was being tested for the past three days as per the instructions of the officials concerned.

 “After the incident, there are high chances that the water may be affected. To ensure that the water is safe for consumption, water samples are being sent for tests daily from the day of the incident. The test reports are awaited and further decisions will be taken by GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and other officials concerned,” the official said.

City environmentalists claim that LG Polymers in its representation for permission had stated that Meghadri Gedda, Narava Hills and other such places will be affected in case of an accident.

“The company clearly stated that the water may be affected and consuming it would lead to a lot of health issues. However, the GVMC has done a commendable job by blocking the water supply immediately,” said environmentalist and member of Green Climate Team JV Ratnam.

An activist, Lubna Sarawat, opined that water might have been affected by high levels of toxic air pollutants. 

“Normally, water gets polluted with the air quality above its surface. In this incident too, water and living organisms in it might have been affected due to the gas leakage. We have to assess the level of contamination and take all steps to clean up polluted water,” Sarawat added.

On how they plan to restore water quality of Meghadri Gedda, the officials said, “We can only say that once we know how it is affected.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag gas leak Meghadri Gedda Visakhapatnam
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp