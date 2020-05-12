PTSD, insomnia, anxiety seen among some Vizag gas leak victims

Sree Chandana M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To monitor the mental health condition of Vizag gas leak victims, the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) officials began meeting patients.

DMHP clinical psychologist Dr Bhavani visited the victims under treatment at Pradhama Hospital and KGH and gave them a crisis intervention counselling on Monday. Giving details of the mental health condition of the victims, Dr Bhavani told TNIE that some of them are showing visible signs of anxiety and depression.

“As of now most of them seem stable. However, some people need immediate mental healthcare,” said Dr Bhavani.

Some of the victims complained of sleeplessness and loss of appetite, while all of them complained of stress and anxiety. “I feel my head is constantly heavy after the incident. The visuals of the incident are flashing in my mind every time I try to sleep. I am not feeling hungry too and I am worried if I will have any long-term health issues because of inhaling the poisonous gas,” said N Lakshmi at Pradhama hospital. Other patients expressed concerns such as what happens to their food stock and if the effect of styrene gas will stay for a long time or if they have to relocate their homes.

Addressing the victims, Dr Bhavani assured them of a better life and cleared all the misconceptions and doubts. All the victims will be treated under the DMHP and will be visited fortnightly or monthly for follow-up. “We will take the help of community health centres, ANMs, Anganwadi workers and other volunteers to monitor their mental health. As of now, we must give them assurance of a better future and a healthy life,” added Dr Bhavani.

The DMHP is planning to collaborate with the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) and organise group counselling session with more psychologists and officials on the team.