700 passengers from four districts to reach Visakhapatnam in four flights

The first flight under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase-2 to Visakhapatnam is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first flight under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase-2 to Visakhapatnam is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. These flights are from Manila and Abu Dhabi; two more from Doha and Kuala Lumpur will leave for Vizag on May 20 and 22. The airport is even being readied to operate domestic flights in case the government gives nod.

Airport director Raj Kishore told TNIE here on Sunday that arrangements were already in place to ensure that passengers did not come in direct contact with the staff at any point, and scanners and detectors will be used to scan them. “Markings to ensure social distancing have already been made at the airport.” 
As many as 700 passengers are expected to reach Vizag in the four flights.

The passengers are from four districts -- Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari. Covid tests will be done on each and every passenger and if anyone is found to be symptomatic, he/she will be sent to hospital. Fourteen-day quarantine is a must for every returnee. However, they will be given the option of paid quarantine, and they can choose from hotels under three categories—five-star, three-star and budget hotels, the official added. 

Passengers from other districts will be sent to their respective districts where they will have to be in 14 day quarantine. They will be transported in special buses. Ambulances are kept ready at the airport. 
“The first flight from Manila will reach Vizag via Mumbai on May 19 at 8.30 pm. The one from Abu Dabhi will reach the city 15 minutes later. The third flight from Doha will reach Vizag on May 20 at 7.15 pm and leave for Chennai at 8.15 pm. The fourth flight from Kuala Lumpur will arrive on May 22 at 10.45 pm. While 150 passengers are expected to reach the city in flights from Abu Dabhi, Doha and Kuala Lumpur, 243 are likely to arrive from Manila,” he informed.

