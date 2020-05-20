Take us back to Srikakulam, appeal 71 fishermen 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 71 migrant fishermen, stranded in Madh Island of Maharasthra, have appealed to the district administration to take them back to Srikakulam like other migrants. It was six months ago that the fishermen of Vajrapukotturu, Santabommali, Sompeta and Ichchapuram mandals in the district migrated to Madh Island. “We earned Rs 600 per day by making fishing nets.

Due to lockdown, we have lost our means of livelihood. The situation got so worse that one of the fishermen, G Mallesu of Vajrapukotturu mandal died of high fever,” Kari Somesu, who hails from Hukumpeta of Vajrapukotturu mandal, said.

With no money in hand due to ongoing lockdown, the fishermen appealed to Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas and Palasa MLA S Appala Raju. They managed to survive for quite some time with the essentials and money extended by the Collector and the MLA.

Despite several appeals, the State government did not make any attempt to take us back to Srikakulam, the fishermen alleged. Initially, the fishing boat owners supplied them essentials for some time during the lockdown. Later, for some reason they stopped the support, he said. With no alternative in sight, the fishermen now go for wage works by avoiding the police.